13 Cool & Versatile Spring Haircuts Trending On Instagram

The key to powering through the final stubborn dregs of winter is keeping yourself busy. Whether that's planning a long weekend in a new city or a date night at the French restaurant down the block, you want to sprinkle your iCal with a few events that'll keep your mind off whatever Mother Nature's throwing your way in early April. And the easiest way to punctuate an otherwise average work week — one that still requires a coat and a scarf for the commute — is to finally call the salon, and book yourself a haircut