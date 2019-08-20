Typically, the end of August spurs the urge to book a salon appointment to bring back your bright blonde highlights one last time before summer's over. But this season, if you're keeping up with the trends, you may find yourself side-stepping, forgoing the peroxide altogether for the dimensional, dark brunette shade de jour: a rich, chocolatey brown.
Not only is dark brown easier to maintain for the natural brunette — which means enjoying the sunshine at brunch on Saturday morning, instead of spending three hours in the salon — it's also uniquely flattering, as evidenced by Emma Roberts' piercing brunette lob, and Kim Kardashian's heavy chocolate highlight, plus every other A-lister who's gone to milky brown as of late.
Ahead, photographic proof of how rich brown is dominating our pre-fall mood boards. Let the promise of glazed chocolate shine in a sea of quickly-dulling blondes be all the inspiration you need to go darker this season.