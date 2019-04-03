19 Breakout Hair-Color Looks To Inspire The Perfect Spring Highlights

Anthony Holguin.

-pinpoint one hair color/highlighting technique that they love for springOne technique that will definitely be a hit for spring is highlighting. As spring comes so does the sun and with that everyone wants to be a little lighter. Wether it be a subtle face grace highlight to brighten the front or a few balayage pieces to brighten the ends. Definitely a lighter version of everyone self will come in full a effect for spring!-a sentence about what people should ask their stylist for to achieve itIf you wanting just wanting a subtle lightness that you will notice ask for a face frame highlight. If your wanting lighter ends ask for balayage or some highlights. Mostly importantly asking for just a enchantment vers a full highlight.-a short quote on tips and tricks for styling or maintaining the colorLoose, wavey & effortless!Purple shampoo and Good hair mask