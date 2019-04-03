19 Breakout Hair-Color Looks To Inspire The Perfect Spring Highlights

Imagine it's Friday night, and you're at the bar tapping your nails on the counter waiting for your next gin and tonic. Your eyes land on the girl standing next to you. Well, not so much her as her hair: glossy, caramel-tinted waves throw haphazardly in a deep side part that, to the untrained eye, would read as God-gifted or sun-bleached from vacation. But you know the truth: It's the work of a good colorist.
Even if you can't afford the crème de la crème when it comes to your salon — because hey, we're all on a budget — you can have that kind of enviable cool-girl color, so long as you do your photo research and bring the visuals to your next appointment. To that end, we've rounded up the breakout hair-color trends out of L.A. and NYC's hottest salons right now.
Chocolate Glaze
If you follow celebrity hair trends, you may have noticed that A-listers like Lucy Hale, Emma Roberts, and Katherine Langford have all simultaneously broken up with their blonde highlights, taking their color to a rich, shiny chocolate brunette shade. Celebrity colorist Larisa Love tells us the look is all about the more natural vibe. "The next big color trend is going to be warm, but subtly so," Love says. "Ask your colorist for a rich, dark shade that's close to your root color. Then if you want to go a little lighter, stick to a neutral, warm-toned balayage for that sun-kissed feeling."
Bright Blonde
Bright, not-quite-platinum blonde will come back into continual rotation this spring, according to Linda de Zeeuw, master stylist at NYC's Rob Peetom Salon. "This spring, hair color will be fresh and shiny, and we'll see a resurgence in bright blonde," de Zeeuw tells us. She explains that there are many different ways to take your hair a few shades lighter, even if you don't want to go double-process platinum. "Highlights and foilyage techniques are amazing ways to achieve this look and bring out the brightest blonde in the hair," de Zeeuw says says.
Cream Blonde
Blondes are going both cool white and more yellow-tinged cream in tone, according to colorist Cassie Cohen of Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger Salon. "I love a soft, creamy blonde for spring," Cohen says. "For the most natural look, ask your stylist for ribbons of cream-toned highlights on the top layers, right where the sun would hit." The best part, Cohen tells us, is that the upkeep is pretty relaxed: highlights every 3 to 4 months, adding a gloss in between to refresh the shine and tones.
