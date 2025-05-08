Yes, You Can Wear Braids On Your Wedding Day. Here’s Why I Did

So “just wear braids,” I’m sure some people would say. However, interestingly enough, it was not a straightforward decision. When I raised the idea of braids to others, I encountered instances where elders were not entirely convinced that it was the right choice. There were subtle suggestions that more "traditional" styles might be more appropriate for such a significant occasion. My husband, then-fiancé, while supportive and well-intentioned, offered the classic but ultimately unhelpful sentiment that I looked pretty in every style while I weighed my decision. Don’t get me wrong, I appreciated his support, it just left the onus squarely on me to make a decision, and yet that made it feel even more deeply personal and meaningful. Months passed, and "I haven't decided yet" became my standard response to the inevitable hair question. A reply that I soon learned was somewhat unusual for a bride.