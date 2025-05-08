Yes, You Can Wear Braids On Your Wedding Day. Here’s Why I Did

The quest for the perfect wedding hairstyle is a rite of passage for any bride. It's a journey that often involves navigating through a seemingly endless sea of inspiration, where trends and traditions collide. #Hair, in general, is an online world saturated with trends like “buss down wigs” and the allure of "what lace?" closures. Add in the words "wedding" or "bride," and I found myself drowning in a tidal wave of what seemed like countless hair choices. Cascading curls, sleek updos adorned with delicate accessories, and the ever-present promise of a flawlessly installed set of extensions—the options are dizzying. Eurocentric beauty ideals so often dominate this landscape that I, as a Black woman preparing to marry the love of my life, found myself searching for something more. It wasn't until the idea of bridal braids surfaced that I truly felt inspired.
Throughout the initial stages of my 18-month engagement, I had several stylistic considerations. One minute, I pictured a sophisticated updo; the next, a romantic headband look captured my imagination. I even entertained the idea of a chic, straight bob. Yet, with each style, I felt a disconnection from my core identity.
As I explored bridal inspiration online, the stark absence of Black brides sporting braids became undeniable. Even when I added “Black girl” to my search, I mostly found outdated representations, such as Brandy Norwood in her iconic role in Cinderella. This limited portrayal felt both frustrating and inadequate. The lack of representation of braided wedding hairstyles highlighted an ongoing underrepresentation of natural and protective styles in a space that should celebrate diverse expressions of beauty. This reality challenged prevailing beauty standards and deepened my desire to see myself genuinely reflected in my bridal look.
On my wedding day, I wanted to feel completely present, free from the distractions of constant hair adjustments. The thought of my lace lifting, tracks showing, or worrying about my extensions while dancing filled me with unease. Confidence is essential for me, and braids promised just that—they’re effortless. Growing up in a predominantly white neighborhood and attending a PWI in college, I embraced my love for dancing, often whipping my hair around like I was in a Britney Spears video. The anxiety of managing a meticulously styled updo as I moved to "Back That Azz Up" was daunting. In contrast, braids offered me a liberating alternative, allowing me to enjoy my day without hair-related worries. Plus, thinking ahead to my honeymoon, just two days later, the convenience of needing only a scarf, shampoo, and conditioner instead of schlepping a full set of styling products overseas was incredibly appealing. It was about feeling like myself and embracing each moment without hesitation.
However, the choice to wear braids at my wedding was more than just practical; it was deeply rooted in my identity. While I was embarking on a marriage with a wonderful man from a cultural background different from my own, my connection to my roots became deeply important. We knew we were going to incorporate some aspects from both of our cultures, like getting married under a traditional Chuppah, smashing the glass, jumping the broom, doing the Hora, and having a soul train line. We both wanted our wedding day to reflect our authentic selves.
I had a vision that on my walk down the aisle, I would feel not only beautiful but also deeply connected to my heritage. This desire echoed my experience when I competed in the Miss California USA pageant in 2020 as Miss Santa Monica USA. I chose to wear my hair in Passion twists for a similar reason. For me, I never want a day meant for feeling "beautiful" also to be a moment of feeling like I'm assimilating into Eurocentric beauty standards. I felt that braids help me feel aligned with my Blackness in a way that enhances my sense of beauty because I am being my authentic self. Braids have become a powerful symbol of self-acceptance, and they allow me to feel even more beautiful because, in this style, I am unapologetically myself.
So “just wear braids,” I’m sure some people would say. However, interestingly enough, it was not a straightforward decision. When I raised the idea of braids to others, I encountered instances where elders were not entirely convinced that it was the right choice. There were subtle suggestions that more "traditional" styles might be more appropriate for such a significant occasion. My husband, then-fiancé, while supportive and well-intentioned, offered the classic but ultimately unhelpful sentiment that I looked pretty in every style while I weighed my decision. Don’t get me wrong, I appreciated his support, it just left the onus squarely on me to make a decision, and yet that made it feel even more deeply personal and meaningful. Months passed, and "I haven't decided yet" became my standard response to the inevitable hair question. A reply that I soon learned was somewhat unusual for a bride.
My decision to wear braids on my wedding day was driven by a multifaceted desire for authenticity, practicality, and a profound connection to my identity as a Black woman...
Finally, approximately three months before the wedding, a moment of inspiration arrived. My clarity came from my intrigue with "Zoe Kravitz braids," a style similar to one shared by “braid architect”, Brooke DeVard, on TikTok a year prior—a braided leave-out style. Its functionality for upcoming work travel appealed to me. It seemed like the perfect blend of chic and practical, a style that could effortlessly transition from a film set, business meeting, or date night. My braider executed the style beautifully: a nearly full head sew-in with the leave-out styled in intricate, small boho braids with human hair. Looking in the mirror, I felt an immediate sense of ease and confidence. It was then that I thought, "This will be my wedding hairstyle," and I immediately scheduled a follow-up appointment for the week of the wedding.
When I make a decision, I make it quickly and ten toes down. However, the specific styling for the big day remained a game-time decision, a delightful mystery I chose to unravel in the moment. “It will find me,” I told my future mother-in-law, who surely thought her usually Type A future daughter-in-law was maybe unraveling.
On the morning of my wedding, my mission was simple: stay calm and soak in the joy. I wanted those precious hours before the ceremony to bubble with laughter and anticipation, not chaos. So, I opted out of professional hair and makeup, choosing instead to channel my inner artist. After all, having competed in the Miss USA/Miss Universe Organization, I was no stranger to styling my own hair and makeup. If my skills could land me second runner-up in Miss CA USA and shine on Hollywood’s red carpet, why not let them shine on my big day?
For those willing to hand the reins over to a pro, no judgment here! But for me, this was about discovering my style in real time, embracing the creativity of the moment. Hair and makeup are art forms, and on this day, I was both the artist and the canvas. I set aside ample time (the beauty of being a DIY bride) and found a rhythm as I began braiding my hair, initially envisioning a bun. But then, the braid took on a life of its own—simple yet elegant, with tendrils framing my face. I added a stunning bridal headband that brought a touch of fairytale magic, blending classic bridal elegance with a contemporary twist.
As a sweet detail, my bridesmaids repurposed pearls from our wedding décor, attaching them to bobby pins that adorned my braid. The transformation took just 20-30 minutes, and as I gazed at my reflection, I felt like a Disney princess ready to step into my new life.
Future brides, just know that this is all that matters: making it down the aisle to say your vows to your beloved in front of your people.
As I walked down the aisle, my royal cathedral-length veil was the real showstopper, and it added so much drama to my Chosen By Kyha Arta gown, which had its own train. My hair, something I spent months contemplating yet only minutes styling, was not the main focus; it was me, the bride, walking down the aisle with both of my parents by my side as I beamed.
Future brides, just know that this is all that matters: making it down the aisle to say your vows to your beloved in front of your people. I arrived at the chuppah, my father unveiled me, and I stood next to my future husband. The simplicity of my hair allowed my beaming smile to be displayed without distractions. I felt so beautiful and was not thinking about my hair or makeup for one second.
The reception and beyond only solidified my decision. Following the cocktail hour, I removed my veil, allowing my braided hairstyle to be more fully seen during our first dance. It was a moment of unveiling, not just of my hair, but of a deeper sense of self. As the reception transitioned into a lively party, I easily styled my hair into a half-updo, the braid creating natural and beautiful waves throughout my tresses. The bonus was the freedom to dance all night without any concern about my hair while being thrusted into the air during the hora, or nailing my Britney Spears choreography, or absolutely losing it to “Shake That Monkey.”
Ultimately, my braids proved to be the perfect hairstyle for my wedding day. They weren't just a style; they were a statement. My decision to wear braids was driven by a multifaceted desire for authenticity, practicality, and a profound connection to my identity as a Black woman in a world that often elevates certain beauty standards. Choosing braids felt like a personal affirmation and a celebration of my heritage on a deeply significant day. God willing, my future grandchildren, maybe so far down the line I’ll never meet them, will look at these photos, the night our limbs on the family tree started, and they’ll see a grandmother who was boldly herself.
I am proud that I was able to honor my past, embrace my present, and step confidently into my future. For other Black brides navigating their wedding beauty choices, I hope my experience underscores the beauty and validity of embracing natural and protective styles, allowing you to feel completely and confidently yourself. Your most authentic self is your most beautiful self, and you deserve to celebrate that on your wedding day and every day.
Erin Jones-Wesley is a Los Angeles-based creative executive and co-host of the podcast Meghan: Like Us. IG | TikTok | LinkedIn | YouTube.
