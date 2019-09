11 Bridal Styles To Try If You Have Natural Hair

You don’t have to straighten your curls to be a banging bride on your big day (unless you want to). The biggest perk of having natural hair is the versatility. You can create just about any style you can imagine for your bridal look. You can let your Afro roam free and accent it with diamond decals or flowers . Or, you can lightly blow dry your strands and slick them up into a sleek pompadour . You can even get creative with braids and add cornrows or loose plaits to your look.