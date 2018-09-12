Scrunchies & Scarves: See The Best Hair Accessories From NYFW

Switching up your style doesn’t necessarily mean chopping off all your hair or dying it pink. You can always experiment with other — less permanent — ways to update your look. The first thing you should try: adding a few hair accessories. Barrettes and bobby pins can make a fun statement without the commitment, and they don't take a lot of skill to pull off at home.
This season at New York Fashion Week, beautiful hair pieces took center stage, from the highlighter-hued scrunchies at VFiles to the elegant turbans spotted at Cushnie Et Ochs. And we're keeping track of the standout accessory moments you’ll want to copy ASAP (in case your front row ticket got lost in the mail...again).
Scroll ahead to see the many different ways you can incorporate hair accessories into your look.