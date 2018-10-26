18 Haircuts Our Editors Are Taking To Their Stylists This Fall

There are few things as refreshing as walking into a salon looking one way, and walking out a totally different person. But the urge to get a complete hair makeover only comes about once — maybe twice — a year. And one of those times is fall.
Sure, some people may still be holding on to the last few sun-kissed highlights from summer, white-knuckling their way through the first quarter of the equinox, but we're prepared to welcome the autumnal season with a whole new look. For us, fall means a potential new hair color (whether it's platinum or a partial highlight), cut, or at the very least, a style we haven't had the guts to try yet. Hell, it's fall — the season of change! — why not try something out of our comfort zone?
Needless to say, we have big hair plans for the upcoming months. If you need some added inspiration for your new fall look, we rounded up the cuts, colors, and styles our editors have been saving for this time of year. Our picks, ahead.