The Raddest Fall Haircuts Coming Out Of L.A.'s Coolest Salons

It's strange how fast late fall creeps up on us. One day you're enjoying the September breeze, sipping some still seasonally appropriate rosé, and the next thing you know it's Wednesday night, you're sitting at an Italian restaurant with your friends and a glass of red wine and you suddenly realize, winter's essentially here.
Whatever your trigger, you'll soon lean into the fact that it's now mid-November, but that doesn't have to bum you out. Instead of rejecting the seasonal shift, embrace it by treating yourself to something you love — like a haircut — because tossing a fresh, new chop over your shoulder will make the impending windchill a bit more bearable.
Unsure of what you're looking for? We checked in with some of the most in-the-know L.A. stylists to get the full run down on the best, most-stylist looks to ask for this season. Whether you want to update your effortless, subtly-textured lob or you're curious about a the latest bang trend, you'll find your foolproof guide to a killer cut, ahead.