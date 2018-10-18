You've probably heard about how gritty Soho was back in the '70s and '80s, when artists flocked to the downtown 'hood in search of affordable living and studio space. It's tough to imagine that today, what with the large flagship stores, the high-priced lofts, and the uneven cobblestone streets filled with enthusiastic shoppers and slow-moving tourists. But, you know what else has changed? The culinary landscape.
Today, Soho is home to some of the most beloved eateries in the city, as well as a ton of newer spots that offer a fix for whatever you're craving. We're talking farm-to-table freshness, some of the most delicious Mexican eats on the East Coast, and pasta — lots and lots of pasta. Check out our picks for the hottest restaurants in one of the hottest neighborhoods in Manhattan.