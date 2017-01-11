What makes for a great salon in L.A.? For some, it's all about having a renowned stylist sailing the ship. Others may judge a salon by how well their lowest-level stylist trims hair. And, for a lot of people around here, it all boils down to who does the best blonde highlights.
But, regardless of whether you care more about a chill, anything-but-stressful ambience or a price tag that won't break the bank, we believe all great salons have one thing in common: You leave feeling really, really good about your hair.
Sure, it may sound simple. But, in our experience, only an elite group of salons can be relied upon to provide that every time. We searched near and far, and narrowed it down to the spots that never disappoint. So, check them out ahead, and then make an appointment ASAP. And, if you have a local favorite that didn't make the list, let us know in the comments — we're always looking for an excuse to get our hair done.