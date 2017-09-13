Summer isn't over quite yet, but L.A.'s fall hair trends have already fully arrived. Some seasons, our city's most trendsetting looks are as varied as they are cool, while other years have been dominated by one single style. This time, it's a mix of both — a range of styles all anchored by one big idea: The sci-fi bob has taken L.A.
Sure, you'll find back-grazing blunt cuts, choppy bobs, short pixies, and soft mid-length chops ahead, but the bulk of what we're seeing from L.A.'s top stylists has been heavily influenced by two trends that have ruled the hair scene over the past few seasons: the shag and the lob. But don't be nervous — there are tons of options to choose from that work just as well on rock stars and models as they do on people who, well, aren't rock stars or models. From fringe-free options, to classic renditions, to those accentuated with baby bangs, there are styles to suit every hair texture and type.
Ahead, find 17 of the coolest fall cuts to come out of L.A.'s raddest salons. Plus, check out the tips and tricks for styling, and exactly what to ask for, all from the five stylists that created the chops. (And all of whom just so happen to be the ones to watch right now.) Bookmark this page, schedule your next haircut, and welcome fall with one of L.A.'s freshest new looks.
This story was originally published on September 1, 2016 and has been updated to reflect L.A.'s changing trends.