If Jon Snow was — is? — the guardian of the North this winter, then consider us the guardians of your hair color. Okay fine, we admit we're a little late with our TV references, but hey, we've been busy. Specifically, tracking all the gorgeous hair looks walking out of L.A.'s top salons just in time for autumn. What's new in L.A. hair-color trends? Get ready, because this fall is all about tone.
While the top seasonal trends tend to be heavily reliant upon technique — sombré to single process, babylights to balayage —this fall is all about finding a modern, well-blended tone. Think: golden, strawberry blond with just enough cool-girl grit; perfectly-rooted, golden highlights that look like the result of a summer in Venice Beach; and smooth blends of warm espresso spiked with rich caramel just at the ends. (And yes, rose gold is still having a big moment, too!)
Inspiring? Surely. But the best part: Most of these L.A. color trends (with the exception of the platinum epidemic) are very easy to copy without making a huge change.
Now all you have left to do is finalize your fall cut — tip: always get your chop before color for the best results — then click ahead to find the color that's right for you.
This story was originally published on September 15, 2016.
