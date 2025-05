4C Sew-Ins Are So Good, They’re Basically Undetectable

We’ve landed on the ‘4C sew-ins’ side of the TikTok algorithm, and we love it here. Many Black creators on the app have been sharing reviews and videos of them getting weaves in kinky, curly textures , giving their natural afros extra volume and density. As one creator said , “Convince me this isn't my hair!" While the 24-inch buss down days are far from over, the new alternatives of sew-ins — weaves that offer versatility and match the coiliest of hair textures — might just be exactly what you never realized you needed. It’s no secret that textured afro hair is notoriously difficult to blend with silky straight bundles, but that’s not the only solution for long, big, voluminous hair. 4C versatile sew-ins are finally getting the attention they truly deserve, and being praised for giving almost undetectable results without having to raw-dawg your precious coils.