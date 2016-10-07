There's no denying that long hair is fun to braid, twist, curl, and quickly toss into a bun — a few things that are impossible to do when sporting a classic bob or pixie cut, right? Wrong! Cuts that barely hit the shoulder — even styles that require clippers — can be just as beautiful, playful, and versatile.
Proof: We doubt you’ve ever looked at Ruby Rose and wished she had longer hair, or thought Emma Watson made a huge mistake by chopping her Hermione mane into a pixie. The fact is, short hair of all lengths is gorgeous and badass. Whether you’re in a hair rut, want a new style for your already short locks, sick and tired of your damaged ends, or ready for a big transformation, it's time to book that salon appointment.
But first, let's get inspired. To help, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite celebrities who wear short locks like true pros. Get ready to pin and screenshot for the next few minutes, because these short cuts rock our world — and they're sure to inspire you.
Proof: We doubt you’ve ever looked at Ruby Rose and wished she had longer hair, or thought Emma Watson made a huge mistake by chopping her Hermione mane into a pixie. The fact is, short hair of all lengths is gorgeous and badass. Whether you’re in a hair rut, want a new style for your already short locks, sick and tired of your damaged ends, or ready for a big transformation, it's time to book that salon appointment.
But first, let's get inspired. To help, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite celebrities who wear short locks like true pros. Get ready to pin and screenshot for the next few minutes, because these short cuts rock our world — and they're sure to inspire you.