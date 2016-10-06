Like Cher Horowitz, my main thrill in life is a makeover — it gives me a sense of control in a world full of chaos. And if that makeover involves hair and some dope products, I'm pretty much always on board. So the second I met the guys over at IGK Salon, I knew I had to round up the four of them and force them to head up some major makeovers.
If you don't know them, Franck and Leo Izquierdo, Aaron Grenia, and Chase Kusero are four dudes who have made a name for themselves creating styles and products women everywhere want (even if they don't know it yet). Those beachy, sexy lobs you see all over Instagram? That's IGK's bread and butter. The four guys operate out of three salons — in Miami, Los Angeles, and New York City — and recently launched a product line that makes getting cool-girl hair at home so easy.
The pros recently converged at the New York location to give five lucky R29 employees some killer fall haircuts. What's more, they gave us step-by-step instructions on how to style them two different ways — which is helpful, since we couldn't convince the guys to come to our homes for styling sessions every morning. (Better luck next time?)
Ahead, find five fabulous fall haircuts and two chic ways to wear each. Trust me, once you see these looks, you'll be screaming for a makeover, too.
Special thanks to Dream Downtown.
Special thanks to Dream Downtown.