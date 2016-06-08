Spring is the perfect time for transformation. We'll spare you the caterpillar-to-butterfly analogy, although there is something to be said for casting off your old look (or 'do) and trying something new as the season changes. Given L.A.'s lack of seasons, it's no surprise the city got a head start.
In fact, over the past few months, more and more of L.A.'s top stylists and raddest locals have been trading in their sun-kissed lobs for a few fresh, new styles. Translation: Spring trends have officially arrived.
First, let's talk about the top two cuts. Bangs are encroaching upon lob-status popularity, but the best part is that they come in all lengths and styles, making them just as easy to wear. (Think: every version imaginable, from baby bangs to cheekbone-grazing fringe to curly face-framers.) Short, choppy cuts (both shag and bob versions) are also en vogue, but heed the advice ahead to ensure you come out with something modern that works for your texture.
And color? Icy-blond tones, ranging from a platinum bleach-and-tone to cool, nearly white babylights, are taking hold, while shades of red are being updated with copper highlights and deep, one-color tones. Fret not if you aren't ready for commitment, because a softer version of babylights is also popping up, and it's everything you want: universally flattering and super-easy to grow out.
Alright, let's get into it. The top five L.A. hair trends to consider for spring, plus all the tips and tricks to get them at your local salon, ahead.