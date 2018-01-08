2017's biggest hair color trends were not at all what we expected. Blame America's latest obsession with the Danish concept of hygge, because this year was all about warmth and comfort, with soft coppers, rich browns, buttery blonds, and creamy oranges poised to take the hair world by storm.
Even Riawna Capri — the colorist who keeps Jennifer Lawrence and Julianne Hough in icy platinum shades — told us that the looks were far from cool. "Out with the ice and in with the warmth!" she says, "2017 is going to bring back the sun, with golds, bronzes, and buttery tones!" Her partner in L.A.'s Nine Zero One salon, Nikki Lee added: "The big one this year is going to be red!"
Advertisement
Cherin Choi, DTLA's resident cool-girl colorist agrees, calling out a "light, golden toffee blond" as one of her top looks of the year. Meanwhile, NYC's "in-the-know" salon/studio hybrid Hairstory is cranking out sunset-peach hair like we've never seen before.
So cozy up and click ahead for plenty of inspiration — and the details your colorist needs to get you the exact looks.
This story was originally published on January 20, 2017 and has been updated to reflect this growing trend.
1 of 31
"Aubrown"
A mix between auburn and brown, this hue is rich, luxe, and unapologetic glossy. Think of it as a deep and inky take on bronze — with a kiss from auburn. Okay, that was cheesy, but this color isn't. This beauty was done by Chris Greene, a colorist at Meche in L.A.
A mix between auburn and brown, this hue is rich, luxe, and unapologetic glossy. Think of it as a deep and inky take on bronze — with a kiss from auburn. Okay, that was cheesy, but this color isn't. This beauty was done by Chris Greene, a colorist at Meche in L.A.
2 of 31
A touch richer, with more red tones, this enviable hue was done by Christine Silverman. She calls it a "cinnamon fade" and created it in one step by warming up old highlights with an earthy red gloss.
Advertisement
4 of 31
5 of 31
6 of 31
7 of 31
Advertisement
8 of 31
9 of 31
?2016 flashback...one of my favorite Sunkissed brunette looks! I created this color with a variety of brushes, adjusting my saturation of @pravana Balayage lightener to give it natural looking dimension. I just love how soft it is. ??? I teach all these techniques and tips in The Art of Sunkissed Hair Workshop! Upcoming Workshop dates: Jan 29-30 @lookstylesociety Las Vegas ? Feb 27 @brecylnsalon Seattle ☕️ Info & Registration link in bio!
10 of 31
11 of 31
Buttery Blondee
'It' blond colorist Kari Hill crafted this golden, buttery hue — a perfect upgrade for anyone looking to warm up their blond while maintaining natural-looking color.
'It' blond colorist Kari Hill crafted this golden, buttery hue — a perfect upgrade for anyone looking to warm up their blond while maintaining natural-looking color.
12 of 31
Advertisement
14 of 31
At Meche Salon in L.A., colorist Sarah Conner created this gorgeous warm blond, complete with a smudge of brown at the roots to make the grow-out process even easier.
15 of 31
16 of 31
Toffee
Get comfortable, because bronde is here to stay — but the newest versions are richer, with caramel tones and a warm, almost auburn base. Here, Florido (yes, that's Justin Beiber's mane man) crafted this enviable look.
Get comfortable, because bronde is here to stay — but the newest versions are richer, with caramel tones and a warm, almost auburn base. Here, Florido (yes, that's Justin Beiber's mane man) crafted this enviable look.
17 of 31
Advertisement
19 of 31
L.A. colorist and stylist Shai Amiel turned a color correction into the perfect example of toffee — warm and rich, with buttery notes placed just at the ends. The result is a sweet take on a trend that grows out with ease.
20 of 31
21 of 31
Blorange
You already know about blorange — the cheeky mix of orange and blond that's been sweeping Instagram. Is it really that different from rosé hair? Depends on who you ask, we suppose. But we especially love this sombré take from Spoke & Weal colorist Glen Coco Oropeza.
You already know about blorange — the cheeky mix of orange and blond that's been sweeping Instagram. Is it really that different from rosé hair? Depends on who you ask, we suppose. But we especially love this sombré take from Spoke & Weal colorist Glen Coco Oropeza.
22 of 31
Advertisement
24 of 31
We're partial to this vibrant, classic take on peach-meets-pink hair, from Australia's trendsetting salon The Fox & The Hair.
25 of 31
26 of 31
27 of 31
Organic Reds
Sit back and wait for the reds to roll out — because everyone's talking about them this season. This iteration is everything we want: vibrant but natural looking, and super shiny with tons of dimension. Let's hope they all look as good as this version, created by Abby Andree.
Sit back and wait for the reds to roll out — because everyone's talking about them this season. This iteration is everything we want: vibrant but natural looking, and super shiny with tons of dimension. Let's hope they all look as good as this version, created by Abby Andree.
Advertisement
28 of 31
Nine Zero One colorist Tabitha Dueñas calls this look "bronzed copper" — and we call it downright gorgeous. Into red that still works for every part of your life, including an office job? Bring this picture to your stylist.
29 of 31
30 of 31
31 of 31
Like this post? There's more. Get tons of beauty tips, tutorials, and news on the Refinery29 Beauty Facebook page. Like us on Facebook — we'll see you there!
Advertisement