Sun-Kissed Cinnamon

Not to be cheesy, but there's a tone trend brewing that we can't help but describe as a "kiss of cinnamon." It's a deliberately warm and brassy take on highlights that's, well, the exact color of the popular spice.



L.A. colorist Cassondra Kaeding describes this look as a "dark, golden cinnamon blonde." To get the color from your stylist, ask for a mix of gold and copper with a pinch of red, she says. "This color is great for almost all complexions. If you love this color, but are worried that your skin tone is too warm, just add a shadow of a deeper root."