Hygge (pronounced hoo-ga) is the buzzword of the moment. Fuelled by Penguin's new release of The Little Book of Hygge by Meik Wiking, hygge is quite simply the appreciation of cosiness and the nice things in life. Stemming from Denmark and an essential part of daily life over there, it’s being cuddled up on the sofa with your lover; it’s eating a bowl of pasta and cheese and watching old episodes of Friends with a smile on your face; it’s climbing into your favourite PJs and surrounding yourself with twinkling candles. (Those Nordics just do everything better, huh?) It’s basically acknowledging and embracing those cosy moments that are pure joy and happiness. And given Copenhagen was just voted the happiest city to live on the planet, it sounds as though we could all do with a hefty dose of hygge, especially now we’re headed into colder, rainier, darker climes.
It’s all well and good referencing the buzzword in on-trend conversations, but how do you actually go about getting more of it in your life? Click on...
It’s all well and good referencing the buzzword in on-trend conversations, but how do you actually go about getting more of it in your life? Click on...