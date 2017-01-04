It's the first week of the year, so we'll spare you the 'new year, new you' sentiment and cut right to the big question: What are the raddest hair trends going to be this year? If you're like us, the itch for newness is already creeping up, and a hair refresh is one of the best ways to scratch it. For guidance as we enter the new year, we're turning to one of L.A. most demanding colorists.