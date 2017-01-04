It's the first week of the year, so we'll spare you the 'new year, new you' sentiment and cut right to the big question: What are the raddest hair trends going to be this year? If you're like us, the itch for newness is already creeping up, and a hair refresh is one of the best ways to scratch it. For guidance as we enter the new year, we're turning to one of L.A. most demanding colourists.
Enter: Cherin Choi. She's made a name for herself for her forward-thinking hair colours that are as flattering as they are edgy — and she took on a challenge over the past few weeks exclusively for R29.
Ahead, you'll find 16 cool looks she created for a few of her top clients for the new year. We broke them down by colour family, from blond to rainbow hues, and included tips and tricks for getting exactly what you request and then maintaining it perfectly at home. Translation: Take this story to your colourist before everyone else does. Ready? Get clickin'!