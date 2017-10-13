The Top 5 Fall Hair Trends Taking Over L.A.

Loose, air-dried, effortless hair — from long beach waves to messy lobs to voluminous Afros — will always be a part of the L.A. scene, like heavy traffic and a general lack of awareness about what season it is. (I often forget whether it's April or October, to be honest.) The same goes for bleached-out ends and highlights so delicate, people think you live in Stockholm instead of Silverlake. But this season, there are even radder looks walking out of our coolest salons to consider for your fall update.
The cuts are getting shorter and more structured, the color more obvious and dimensional, and the bang trend du jour is taking a page from Pinterest's most-liked. We checked in with some of the city's coolest stylists and rounded up the trends that are sweeping salons — and will be huge this fall and winter season.
You know the drill: Bookmark this page, make an appointment with your hair person, and get ready to let L.A. influence your look for... wait, what season are we in again?