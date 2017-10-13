The Top 5 Hair Trends Taking Over L.A.

From long beach waves to messy lobs via voluminous Afros, loose, air-dried, effortless hair will always be a part of the L.A. scene. The same goes for bleached-out ends and highlights, but this season, there are even more choices to consider for your autumn locks update.
The cuts are getting shorter and more structured, the colour more obvious and dimensional, and the fringe trend du jour is taking a page from Pinterest's most-liked. We checked in with some of the city's most switched-on stylists and rounded up the trends that are sweeping salons.
You know the drill: bookmark this page, make an appointment with your hair stylist, and get ready to let L.A. influence your look.