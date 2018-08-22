Story from Beauty

8 Things People With Long, Healthy Hair Always Do

Megan Decker
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Illustration by Louisa Cannell
Waiting for your hair to grow is like watching paint dry, or staring down a pot of pasta water, begging it to boil so you can start dinner. In other words, it's a slow-moving process — one that usually requires you to forget about your not-long-enough locks until the day you're miraculously able to loop it into a ballerina bun.
Of course, that's easier said than done, especially for anyone who's gone into the salon for a trim only to walk out with an accidental bob. Even the best grow-out plans go awry, and it's all too easy to give into your impulse to cut your hair short when your hairdresser suggests it — even when you went in with a plan that was not to take off any inches.
So, if you're after longer hair — or you just want to figure out how girls with hair down to their waists manage to keep it shiny and not dead-looking — read on to learn the strand secrets that no one's ever told you.
Related Stories
I Chopped My Hair During My Wedding
The Best Summer Hair Products To Buy At Target
Spray Wax Is The New Texture Spray

More from Hair

R29 Original Series