The Chicest Celebrity Haircuts Of 2018 You Have To See

Hair inspiration is seemingly endless, especially if you take your styling cues from celebrities. With the industry's best experts at their beck and call, A-listers have been known to switch up their looks at almost every appearance. But this year, and especially in the past six months, we've gleaned a major trend in the chops that stars are choosing, making a case for the universal length of 2018.
Yes, the pixie is fresh, and we can always appreciate long layers. But by and large, the chicest chops have fallen in the lob-bob length range, somewhere between the chin and shoulder. The biggest takeaway, however, is not necessarily the length (because it varies), but more about the styling, the unique spin each celeb added to make their cut killer.
Ahead, the 2018 chop trends sweeping celeb culture. Just take this to your next appointment, and you'll be stepping out looking like an A-lister in your own right.
Supermodel Irina Shayk arrived at the DSquared fashion show in Milan with a choppy, textured bob and piecey bangs in a reddish-blonde shade, a stark change from her usually long, sleek dark brown hair. Given that her stylist, Sam McKnight, has a way with wigs, we're thinking this chop might be temporary — but it's so chic, we wish it was the real deal.
This spring, Dua Lipa took some inches off the ends, landing her a trendy shoulder-length '90s cut that's all kinds of British rock n' roll. Courtesy of hairstylist Anna Cofone, the star's style is super versatile, worn effortlessly undone, swooped to the side, or parted straight down the center.
Baby V got baby bangs. Earlier this year, celebrity hairstylist Chad Wood gave Vanessa Hudgens a chin-length bob and wispy bangs. The look is ultimately sleek and stylish, but the subtly flipped ends make it fresh and fun.
Hairstylist Nai'vasha Johnson gave Yara Shahidi a blunt bob and coiled bangs for the MTV Movie & TV Awards, proving that a razor-cut geometric bob looks amazing on natural hair.
Emilia Clarke keeps creeping shorter and shorter above the shoulders. Whether by preference, or just to ditch her damaged ends, we're loving the face-framing cut on her.
Not only did Leighton Meester go shorter for summer, she also went a whole lot lighter, taking her hair full-on platinum blonde for the first time with the help of celebrity colorist Aura Friedman. Transitioning from Blair Waldorf-brown to icy white is damage waiting to happen, but the shoulder-length cut helps make the color work on the actress's fine hair, keeping the look super-healthy.
Taraji P. Henson has experimented with cuts and colors that run the gamut, but this year, she stepped out with a chestnut-brown asymmetrical layered bob that we think is a serious winner.
This spring and summer, Viola Davis has been styling her chin-length curls in a modern iteration of the Diana Ross 'fro.
Saoirse Ronan's pin-straight, razor-precise bob, courtesy of master stylist Adir Abergel, made a statement with its sweet simplicity.
Much like Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie wore a face-framing short style at the Oscars. The difference? Hairstylist Bryce Scarlett added some subtle soft waves and a deep side part for dimension.
If you're trying to take your hair shorter but are worried about it falling flat, take a pointer from hairstylist Ursula Stephen, who jazzed up Jourdan Dunn's bob with messy bends. It's a lightweight style that doesn't sacrifice any body or volume.
Hairstylist Laurie Heaps usually keeps Rowan Blanchard's hair on the shorter side, but earlier this year she showed us how to make the simple cut a little edgier with choppy bangs and airy texture. Better still, this style is great for summer; it actually works with humidity, since it's only made cooler with a slightly fluffy finish.
