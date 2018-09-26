Story from Beauty

You're Not Imagining It — Every Celeb Is Getting This '90s Haircut

Samantha Sasso
Photo: James Devaney/WireImage.
Before we dive into the latest hair trend taking over our Instagram feeds, a full disclaimer: This look isn't exactly new. In fact, the revival of one of the most popular hairstyles of the '90s — the blunt bob — has been a long time coming, a twinkle in the eye of Hollywood A-listers, social-media influencers, and beauty editors everywhere. Now, the chin-grazing, cropped bob is back, and everyone is getting in on it... and this time, we really mean everyone.
Of course, this is far from the first '90s trend to ever come back in style. It's not even the only '90s hair trend to be back in style right this second: Banana clips, velvet headbands, and scrunchies are all seeing a runway comeback. But if you're not exactly chomping at the bit to relive the throbbing head pain that came along with your middle-school hair aesthetic, surely this simple — and painless — cut will satisfy your throwback needs.
Selena Gomez, Margot Robbie, Rihanna, Kim Kardashian West, and Rowan Blanchard are only a few of the famous faces who've sported the nostalgic trend recently, proving that the choppy, angled bob is officially back — and most likely here to stay. Ahead, the celebrity haircuts bringing the '90s bob all the way into 2018...
1 of 22
Julianne Hough surprised her followers when she debuted an entirely new look for the A Star Is Born premiere. In just a few short months, she went from dyeing her hair red, then back to blonde, and now a bob with blunt bangs. We clearly have to keep tabs on her Instagram to see what she has coming next.
2 of 22
The To All The Boys I've Loved actress had to chop off her hair for an upcoming role, and immediately saw the money-saving opportunity. "They chopped off all my hair, and subsequently also saved me so much money now on shampoo and conditioner," she wrote on Instagram.
3 of 22

How ?does Kim look with this new FRESH AF cut! #chrisappletonhair @makeupbymario

A post shared by Chris Appleton (@chrisappleton1) on

No stranger to the bob herself, Kim Kardashian West added her name to the list of celebrities joining the '90s bob club this summer, with her longtime stylist Chris Appleton posting an Instagram video describing her new cut as "FRESH AF."
4 of 22
Rihanna, who's worn short hair multiple times before, sneakily debuted a new bob on her Instagram story while promoting her Savage x Fenty lingerie line. With her ends just gracing her shoulders, RiRi's right on trend.
5 of 22

“Not smiling makes me smile” Kanye

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Khloé Kardashian opted for the super-sleek bob this time around, days before her sister got her new cut too, courtesy of hairstylist Justine Marjan.
6 of 22
Though Emilia Clarke recently admitted she's not the biggest fan of being blonde, that didn't deter her from making another big change to her new look. Thanks to hairstylist Jenny Cho, Clarke recently went even shorter with her bob. Why? To ditch all those split ends... because bleached hair will do that to you.
7 of 22

A post shared by Laurie Heaps (@_hairbylaurie) on

Rowan Blanchard's hairstylist Laurie Heaps has been maintaining the actress' lob for months. Now, she's taken her celeb client shorter than ever before with this feathery chop.
8 of 22

A post shared by Anna Collins (@annaballins) on

Sometimes the best cure for heartbreak is a whole new look, like Selena Gomez's new chin-grazing cut from Nine Zero One hairstylist Marissa Marino. Marino tells Refinery29 that the best part about this kind of cut is that it hits just right on the jawline, so it's always perfectly framing your face.
9 of 22
Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic.
Although Viola Davis rocks the Diana Ross 'fro almost as well as the Supreme herself, her recent bob is a close second as our favorite style from the Oscar winner.
10 of 22
Celebrity hairstylist Chad Wood took Vanessa Hudgens from bohemian babe to an A-list Francophile recently via her new French-inspired cut. Finish it off with flipped ends, and Hudgens nails two trends in one.
11 of 22

A post shared by Jourdan Dunn (@jourdandunn) on

Model Jourdan Dunn has rocked every kind of bob — even one that had asymmetrical sides — but this blunt option from hairstylist Ursula Stephen might just be our favorite.
12 of 22
Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images.
Taraji P. Henson never shies away from experimenting with new cuts and colors. Still, this root-beer brunette bob is the only one we need for our next salon visit.
13 of 22

A post shared by Adir Abergel (@hairbyadir) on

There's no better way to end awards season than with a fresh haircut — just ask hairstylist Adir Abergel and Saoirse Ronan. The Lady Bird star and Oscar nominee showed up to Hollywood's big night with an above-the-shoulder crop that nearly matched yet another celeb on the red carpet...
14 of 22
Yes, alongside Ronan, I, Tonya actress and fellow nominee Margot Robbie arrived to the ceremony with a fresh bob from hairstylist Bryce Scarlett.
15 of 22
Photo: Mat Hayward/Getty Images
Tessa Thompson may rock technicolor hair in the upcoming Sorry to Bother You, but in real life she's here for a curly bob.
16 of 22
L.A.-based hairstylist Ashley Streicher is known for her own bouncy bob, so it's only fitting that she share the playful look with some of her regulars, like Sarah Paulson and Alison Brie.
17 of 22

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on

Thanks to hairstylist Anna Cofone, Dua Lipa is now rocking a shoulder-length cut that officially makes her a card-carrying member of the '90s bob club.
18 of 22

A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on

Between the cropped length and wispy bangs, Linda Evangelista's signature bob has never looked more modern than it does here on Irina Shayk.
19 of 22
Jessica Chastain is officially on the wavy bob train — and it looks so good on her.
20 of 22

C H O P T ⚔️ ( by @kristin_ess )

A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on

Lucy Hale isn't a bandwagon fan of this retro cut. In fact, she's had something similar before. Nonetheless, the fresh trim from Kristin Ess is just as good — and blunt — as ever.
21 of 22

A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) on

Although we heard from her longtime hairstylist, Lacy Redway, that the look Alicia Keys recently posted is a throwback, it makes us wonder if the star is considering bringing this chop into 2018 IRL.
22 of 22
Hairstylist Melanie Packer has deemed the chopping of Brooklyn Decker's long hair into an asymmetrical bob a "highlight of her career," and we have to agree that it's worth writing home about. The strategic layers couldn't be more flattering for Decker's bone structure.
