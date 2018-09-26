Before we dive into the latest hair trend taking over our Instagram feeds, a full disclaimer: This look isn't exactly new. In fact, the revival of one of the most popular hairstyles of the '90s — the blunt bob — has been a long time coming, a twinkle in the eye of Hollywood A-listers, social-media influencers, and beauty editors everywhere. Now, the chin-grazing, cropped bob is back, and everyone is getting in on it... and this time, we really mean everyone.
Of course, this is far from the first '90s trend to ever come back in style. It's not even the only '90s hair trend to be back in style right this second: Banana clips, velvet headbands, and scrunchies are all seeing a runway comeback. But if you're not exactly chomping at the bit to relive the throbbing head pain that came along with your middle-school hair aesthetic, surely this simple — and painless — cut will satisfy your throwback needs.
Selena Gomez, Margot Robbie, Rihanna, Kim Kardashian West, and Rowan Blanchard are only a few of the famous faces who've sported the nostalgic trend recently, proving that the choppy, angled bob is officially back — and most likely here to stay. Ahead, the celebrity haircuts bringing the '90s bob all the way into 2018...
Rihanna, who's worn short hair multiple times before, sneakily debuted a new bob on her Instagram story while promoting her Savage x Fenty lingerie line. With her ends just gracing her shoulders, RiRi's right on trend.
Though Emilia Clarke recently admitted she's not the biggest fan of being blonde, that didn't deter her from making another big change to her new look. Thanks to hairstylist Jenny Cho, Clarke recently went even shorter with her bob. Why? To ditch all those split ends... because bleached hair will do that to you.
Although Viola Davis rocks the Diana Ross 'fro almost as well as the Supreme herself, her recent bob is a close second as our favorite style from the Oscar winner.
Tessa Thompson may rock technicolor hair in the upcoming Sorry to Bother You, but in real life she's here for a curly bob.
