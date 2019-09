It all started when I caught wind of this piece on ManRepeller about the triumphant return of hair clamps (largely thanks to the of-the-moment brand, Saks Potts ) — you know, the super plastic-y ones with rhinestones and teeth that you'd twist your hair up, clamp it up, and the tips of your hair would stick out at the top in that peak '90s way. A few days later, I met a friend for coffee, and on her head was none other than a classic velvet padded headband that transported me right back to adolescence. I swear, I had those in every color and fabrication you could imagine (if only I still did!), and I'm positive they're about to have a comeback; I even polled on Instagram and a clear 75% of my followers agreed. Via Instagram Direct Message, a few even said they were already breaking theirs out, and another follower claimed the comeback was already in full swing in Australia