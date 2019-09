Maybe the last time you wore one was on school photo day (in a plaid that matched your school dress of course), or maybe it was 2007 and you were trying to channel the undoubted queen of headbands, Gossip Girl's Blair Waldorf . SS19's offerings are far from school queen bee though. At Prada oversized bands crowned models' heads, so big they appeared more like halos; some in ladylike velvet, others in studded leather and embellished satin. Indie brand CHOCHENG paired minimalistic '60s style bands with beehives, while Miu Miu opted for French girl chic with skinny headbands and bows.