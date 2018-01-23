In 2019 all we want to do is dress like we're heading back to school. Chalk it up to millennial nostalgia or simply having fun with fashion, but this year the throwback hair accessories trend is reaching its zenith. For SS19 though we're setting aside our scrunchies, butterfly clips and slogan barrettes and digging out another '80s and '90s staple: the padded hairband.
Once a favourite of the Sloane Ranger set (Princess Diana and Sarah, Duchess of York were fans in the '80s), modern takes have been seen on everyone from our favourite Insta girls Caroline Daur and Stella Vonsenger, to the Duchess of Cambridge.
Maybe the last time you wore one was on school photo day (in a plaid that matched your school dress of course), or maybe it was 2007 and you were trying to channel the undoubted queen of headbands, Gossip Girl's Blair Waldorf. SS19's offerings are far from school queen bee though. At Prada oversized bands crowned models' heads, so big they appeared more like halos; some in ladylike velvet, others in studded leather and embellished satin. Indie brand CHOCHENG paired minimalistic '60s style bands with beehives, while Miu Miu opted for French girl chic with skinny headbands and bows.
Batsheva, the brand that updated the puffy, '80s style 'ugly dress' trend, has done the same with padded headbands, releasing a collection in floral and animal print. For the best affordable bands, head to York-based Etsy shop Design By Hummingbird, or to the high street. We're loving Topshop, Accessorize and Anthropologie.
If you're not sure how to rock a padded headband read on for a selection of our favourites - from plain bands ideal for updating basic everyday looks, to embellished pieces perfect for night outs.