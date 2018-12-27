Here's What Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton, All Smiles, Wore To Church On Christmas

Let's take a break from parsing through the rumours of a rift between Meghan Markle and her sister-in-law Kate Middleton to tackle something more, well, festive: Their Christmas Day 2018 looks.
Last year, former Suits star Markle told Glamour UK she wished she could pull off Victoria Beckham's pieces. "Now what I'm starting to learn is, even though things look amazing on the hanger, it doesn't mean they're going to look amazing on me," she told the magazine. "For example, I love Victoria Beckham dresses, but I don't have the long torso to support that silhouette."
So you can imagine our delight when we noticed the Duchess of Sussex, smiling ear-to-ear alongside Middleton, wearing Victoria Beckham to church on Christmas Day. The expectant royal wore a navy Victoria Beckham coat open to show her matching dress, Philip Treacy hat, and Stuart Weitzman boots. She also carried a Chloe Pixie bag. Perhaps Beckham's form-fitting silhouettes' are a better fit for her growing torso. Either way, we like the evolution of the new royal's style - last Christmas, shortly after she became engaged to Prince Harry, Markle wore a red Club Monaco dress with a Sentaler camel-coloured coat on top. The Duchess of Cambridge, meanwhile, wore a burgundy Catherine Walker coat and a matching headband by Jane Taylor
It's beginning to look like a "very pregnant" Markle is wrapping up her duties for the season. In addition to church with the royal family, she and Harry spent Christmas day at Sandringham House in Norfolk.
