A decade ago, when Beckham first announced that she’d be moving from Spice Girl and soccer wife into the realm of fashion — taking on the mantle of creative director, no less — she was met with skepticism at best; derision at worst. While it’s vital to hold makers to task to ensure the bar is kept high when it comes to craftsmanship and vision, the way women’s magazines talked about celebrities at the time was pretty horrific. Still, Beckham bears no grudges. "I was very aware of it at the beginning — it wasn’t just the beginning, it was for quite a few seasons, but I expected that, and I wasn’t frustrated by it," she says. "I just kept my head down, worked hard, and always made it about the product and the customer, rather than about me as a celebrity. It was quite a few seasons before I came out at the end of the show, and my family didn’t attend the first few seasons. I really wanted it to be about the clothes and nothing else."