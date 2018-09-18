Saying goodbye to summer and New York Fashion Week isn't all bad, as there's still the rest of Fashion Month to look forward to. Right now, London Fashion Week is in full-swing, and there's a lot to be learned from the city across the pond: how to eat bangers and mash, where Harry Potter gets his scarves, how to wear plaid, and how to do the first weeks of fall right. In London, heavy-duty boots, velvet, and animal prints are welcome with open arms. Colors may be more subdued, but that doesn't mean the fashion is.
Thanks to the show-goers on the streets of London, we have autumnal inspiration aplenty. Get ready to screenshot these outfits when you're switching out your summer pieces for fall ones, because there's more to the season than the sweater-and-denim outfit combination (though we're still suckers for that, too).
Click through for the best looks from London Fashion Week street style.