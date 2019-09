Saying goodbye to summer and New York Fashion Week isn't all bad, as there's still the rest of Fashion Month to look forward to. Right now, London Fashion Week is in full-swing, and there's a lot to be learned from the city across the pond: how to eat bangers and mash, where Harry Potter gets his scarves, how to wear plaid, and how to do the first weeks of fall right. In London, heavy-duty boots velvet , and animal prints are welcome with open arms. Colors may be more subdued, but that doesn't mean the fashion is.