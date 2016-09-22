32 Velvet Pieces To Buy Now

Velvet in fall is like florals in spring; we've seen it before, and chances are high that we'll see it again every single year hereafter. That being said, there are certain moments when florals and velvet are more on-trend than usual, and thus more abundant in stores and on the streets. And for velvet, 2016 is one of those glory years.
According to Pinterest, velvet has risen in popularity a whopping 84% since last year. And Pinterest isn't the only site seeing that rise. With amazing velvet pieces currently for sale at nearly any online shop, we couldn't help but round all of them up into one story.
So, whether the velvet you're after is a luxury item, affordable fast fashion, or a contemporary piece, you're sure to love something in the slideshow ahead. Click through for 32 picks of pure, unadulterated velvet. Though the weather may say differently, fall is actually here.
