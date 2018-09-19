The Best London Fashion Week Street Style

As summer draws to a close, London Fashion Week always happily signals the beginning of a new season, one where heavy duty boots, faux fur, velvet, sequins and animal print are welcome.
While we may be looking ahead with designers' SS19 collections – Victoria Beckham's homecoming, Riccardo Tisci's debut at Burberry, Alexachung and RIXO on the LFW schedule – our wardrobes are firmly in the new season, and thanks to the show-goers on the streets of London, we have autumnal inspiration aplenty.
Click through to see the best looks from London Fashion Week street style.