New York Fashion Week has come and gone, but the rest of fashion month goes on. The global style set has moved onto the UK for London Fashion Week for the spring/summer 2025 shows, and that can only mean one thing: a flurry of inspiration board-worthy street style looks.
With runways taking place from now until September 17, celebs, editors, content creators, and more industry insiders are taking to the London streets in some of the year’s most dominant trends with a look ahead at the cooler days to come. We’ll definitely be stealing fall outfit ideas and styling tips for the season ahead, and we wouldn’t blame you if you do the same. Scroll on to discover our favourite London Fashion Week street style looks — and keep checking back throughout the week as we continue to add more.