Is Fall Really Fall If You're Not Wearing a Plaid Blazer?

More and more, the line between "business attire" and "weekend wear" is fading away. We frequently wear corduroy suits to Saturday brunch and can occasionally get away with sheer dressing (slip included!) in the office. But no matter how lax the workplace has become — or how we've taken workwear and made it our own — you can't get away with wearing just anything to your day job. But thanks to a certain wardrobe essential, there's a quick and easy way to make any outfit "HR-approved."
If there's one thing we count on when it comes to transitioning our look from Saturday night to Monday morning, it's a blazer. More specifically, a plaid one. This previously stuffy suit separate has gone through quite the transformation, with brands from Tibi to Acne Studios adding their own special touches to the fall necessity. So whether you're attempting to make a midi slip dress appropriate for your 2 p.m. meeting or just need something to fall-up that summer top you can't let go of, there's no going wrong with a plaid blazer.
With the biggest sale of the season fast approaching, don't wait to get your hands on this trend. After all, with the 16 styles ahead, we're betting what's in stock now won't be there for long.
