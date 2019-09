Is Fall Really Fall If You're Not Wearing a Plaid Blazer?

If there's one thing we count on when it comes to transitioning our look from Saturday night to Monday morning, it's a blazer . More specifically, a plaid one. This previously stuffy suit separate has gone through quite the transformation, with brands from Tibi to Acne Studios adding their own special touches to the fall necessity. So whether you're attempting to make a midi slip dress appropriate for your 2 p.m. meeting or just need something to fall-up that summer top you can't let go of, there's no going wrong with a plaid blazer.