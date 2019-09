One reason Target's so tempting? It's a master at rolling out affordable products that suit every aspect of our life. Ever since the drug store introduced a collection of in-house fashion lines like Wild Fable , Who What Wear, and A New Day, our shopping excursions now consist of more than just cheap beauty buys. Wrap dresses ? Paper-bag pants? Bucket bags? Check, check, and check. So the next time your wardrobe is in need of an upgrade, just embrace the temptation. After all, with prices like these — a.k.a. under $30 — there's no shame in letting Target do what Target does best.