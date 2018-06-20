That is, until I started packing for a quick four-day trip to Porto, Portugal. For my long weekend, I wanted to keep my packing concise, with everything fitting into a carry-on. Since the trip was so short, I didn’t want to waste precious time each morning fawning over what I could possibly wear that day; I wanted to be able to blindly reach into my suitcase and put on whatever I pulled out first. And once I realized many of my favorite designers were showing variations of the wrap dress, I figured they had to be onto something. Despite past feelings, I found myself gravitating towards their versions of the iconic style — and knew it was finally time to give it a try.