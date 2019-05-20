Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Summer Dresses
Fashion
I Tried A 7-Item Capsule Wardrobe
by
Mi-Anne Chan
More from Summer Dresses
Shopping
12 BBQ Outfit Ideas, From Saucy To Smokin’ Hot
Emily Ruane
May 20, 2019
Fashion
29 Under-$125 Dresses To Show Off In
Ray Lowe
May 16, 2019
Fashion
Channel "Little House On The Prairie" With These 19 White Dresses
Eliza Huber
May 16, 2019
Shopping
Graduation-Friendly Dresses To Commence Your Next Step In Style
The time surrounding your graduation is chock-full of milestones and important events to prepare for. Maybe you’re browsing beach houses to rent for
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
The One Outfit That Will Last You An Entire Weekend
Summer is coming, and with it: vacation. And with vacation comes suitcase packing. And with suitcase packing comes an inevitable closet conundrum. How to
by
Emily Ruane
Shopping
When It Comes To Dressing Up, Two Pieces Are Better Than One
With a million formal obligations on the calendar this season — proms, weddings, meet-the-parents dinners — you have a lot to get gussied up for.
by
Emily Ruane
Shopping
The Low-Key Spring Closet MVP Might Just Be The Wrap Dress
The wrap dress is now 45 years old (thank you, Diane von Furstenberg) and, after a few facelifts, the consistently flattering frock has only gotten better
by
Juliana Salazar
Fashion
25 Extra Flowy Dresses To Twirl And Swirl In
There are some dresses that catch the wind just ever so slightly. Their ruffles lift up as if they have a life of their own. There’s a cinematic feel to
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
Try Out One Of Spring's Biggest Dress Trends For Under $150
When it comes to curating our closets, we talk a lot about investment pieces and budgeting for a well-rounded wardrobe. While this is effective in the
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
35 Sundresses That Are Just Begging Spring To Come
Pack up those pants, ladies, because leg bare-ing season will soon be upon us. Sundress shopping time is like Christmas all over again (minus the cold),
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Normal Cover-Ups Are So 2000 & Late
Beach dresses rightfully sit in their own category because the right beach dress should involve as little effort as going to the beach itself. As long as
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
15 Nightgowns To Daydream In — & Wear During The Day
Being in the comfort of your bed is a glorious feeling. It's one that is only second to finding a way to replicate that feeling all the time. Nightgowns,
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
Reformation's End-Of-Summer Sale Just Got Even Better
Update: Today's the day! True to form, Reformation just made its discounts even deeper. You can now stock up on those end-of-summer essentials for up to
by
Ray Lowe
Shopping
Finally, A New & Exciting Dress Trend
As we come close to maxing out the number of nostalgic trends we can buy into, we start yearning for something that feels completely and utterly new.
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
19 Wardrobe Essentials You Can Get At Target — All For Under $30
We imagine there's an alternate universe where we're capable of not overbuying at Target, but for now, we're stuck in our own reality. It's a proven
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
It’s Not Too Late To Grab These Fall-Flexible Summer Dresses
Though we want to keep the ease of throwing on a dress going through fall, not every frock we've been wearing this summer is going to make the cut. So, if
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
15 Denim Dresses That Will Make You Want To Ditch Jeans Forever
For all of the comfort and ease denim offers, we'll be the first to admit that jean dresses can feel pretty blah. A quick shopping search shows the same
by
Ray Lowe
Beauty
The Best Nude Gloss For
Your
Skin Tone
Maybe it's our inner tween talking, but these days, there's nothing trendier than a glossy lip. Something about a high-shine finish takes us back to the
by
Khalea Underwood
Fashion
16 Crochet Dresses For That Out Of Office Feel
If we could live in out of office beachwear all day everyday, we 100% would. Whimsical tiered midi dresses, linen palazzo pants that don't constrict your
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
19 Dresses You Didn't Realize You Could Buy With Amazon Prime
Amazon has become almost synonymous with shopping. Where else can you purchase a cat-shaped tape dispenser and an industrial size of ketchup in one visit?
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Meghan Markle Wore A Yellow Dress, So
We
Wore A Yellow D...
As much as we may want the trend of named monochromatic color schemes to die (looking at you millennial pink and melancholy purple), our saved Instagram
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
20 Plus-Size Sundresses To Beat The Unbearable Heat
Here comes the sun! Finally! After a few months hiding under a scarf, a little sunshine means that the first thing on our minds is "new." New weather, new
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
A Guide To Finding The Ultimate Summer Dress
Each year, once the weather heats up, we just don't want to wear pants. And who can blame us? Especially when we can skip out on making an outfit all
by
Georgia Murray
Shopping
19 Dresses For When You're Feeling Lazy, But Still Want To L...
For all the effort we'd like to put into it, dressing up everyday can take more energy than we have to spare while bleary-eyed at 8 a.m. Sometimes,
by
Ray Lowe
Shopping
I Went Away For 4 Days & Only
Packed Wrap Dresses
In more recent years, the wrap dress has gotten kind of a bad (w)rap (pun very much intended). First designed by Elsa Schiaparelli in the '30s, and Claire
by
Emily Holland
Dedicated Feature
4 Reasons To Become A Dress Gal This Summer
if(window.location.href.indexOf("refinery29.com") -1) {
by
Alison Ives
Shopping
Calling All Busty Girls, We've Found 15 Dresses That Are Per...
While our legs patiently await dress season, there's no harm in getting a head start on our warmer weather shopping. Unfortunately, actually shopping for
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
What To Pack For A Warm Weather Getaway When You're Used To ...
If you've booked a January getaway to Barbados, or you're spending New Year's Eve in Brazil, we applaud you for planning ahead to get some winter sun
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
22 Dresses To Buy Now That Summer Clothing Is On Sale
When one season comes in, another goes out. And how do retailers celebrate? Our preferred way — deep discounts. So, we can lament over the arrival of
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Melania Trump Wore Delpozo, & Well, Everybody Bought It
Ever since the days of Jackie Kennedy, the First Lady's fashion choices have been seen as a symbol of American culture at large. Regardless of party
by
Landon Peoples
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted