Our Favorite Summer Dresses: R29 Editors’ Picks 2022

The sun's out to play, and the carousel of one-and-done outfits is in motion. Dresses are likely the choice, and we're on board with that. Who doesn't love a cheerful frock or the airiness of a loose house dress? R29 editors adore the flexible piece so much that they've come to share their favorite summer dresses of 2022 with you lovely people. The silky LBD of your dreams or vibrant party dress could be around the corner.
For their chosen frocks, we've tapped into some of the buzziest summer fashion trends of 2022. Think itty-bitty mini dresses and bodycons in playful colors, such as hot pink and bright green. There are sleek black styles for the minimalist shoppers, too. Plus, the airflow and breathability of these variations are top-notch, making them desirable summer staples.
Advertisement
So if you're on the market for a new piece or two to add to your summer roundup, look no further. Finding your new designated go-to for busy errands, outings, and even hangover brunches has never been this easy. It's simply within the five dresses R29 editors declare they'd wear all season long.
"While this might not *actually* be the dress I would choose for a desert island, it IS my go-to for summer. Running errands, black T-shirt dress. Airport outfit for vacation, black T-shirt dress. Hungover brunch with the girls, black T-shirt dress. Walking the dog and haven't decided what I want to wear today? You guessed it, black T-shirt dress! It has been a staple in my closet for years, and this one is my favorite since it's not too short or too long." —Sam Baker, Vice President Commerce and Partnerships
"Aside from being the most perfect shade of pink to complement summer sunsets, the Zena Mini Dress in pink from Princess Polly has the most flattering fit. The ruching fabric allows you to look and feel snatched right around the waist without feeling tight. Additionally, the breathable fabric allows you to enjoy those summer outings without breaking a sweat." —Jasmine Cubillán, Affiliate Intern
Advertisement
"I just got this dress recently, but I can already tell I'll be living in it this summer. First of all, the airy cotton fabric is super lightweight and breezy, making it perfect for staying cool (and looking cute) in scorching weather. Second, I'm a total sucker for a back detail, and the crisscross straps are so pretty on. I don't typically go for baby-doll styles, but this one looks modern and flirty instead of overgrown-child vibes. I copped it in a truly stunning shade of emerald green that appears to be sold out (*cries*), but there are still many colorways available that I also love!" —Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Market Writer
"For someone who rarely wears dresses, a simple slip is a must-have for me during humid NYC summers. It works with my personal style as I feel most myself wearing things that aren't super form-fitting and I can pair it with almost everything in my closet (sneakers, boots, sandals, mules, sweater, sweatshirt...you get the idea). A slip dress is also a no-brainer day-to-night option!" —Kate Spencer, Affiliate Strategist
"Even in the summer, there is no item more versatile than a little black dress. I bought this style earlier in the spring after seeing my friend try it on at the Cuyana store in Manhattan (she also bought it that day) and have worn it on repeat ever since. Thanks to the Pima Cotton and the sleeveless silhouette, it's extremely breathable. Meanwhile, the back drape detail and the slits add a touch of unexpected to what is otherwise a T-shirt dress. I love that I can dress it up or down with accessories and wear it everywhere from work to a summer event." —Irina Grechko, Fashion Director
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.