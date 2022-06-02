The return of early-aughts fashion shows no signs of slowing down. The itty-bitty tops, low-rise jeans, and vintage T-shirts (best when borrowed from parents) have been embraced by both millennials and Gen Z. But it’s getting a wee bit hot for baggy, wide-leg jeans. That’s why we’re excited about Y2K-inspired mini dresses this summer.
The trendy early '00s piece is available in a vast range of styles and fabrics — think halter tops, mesh, cowl necks, whimsical prints, and glitter — making it an attractive piece to have in your wardrobe. It can save the day when you don't want to rely on your over-used LBD and need a bit of pizzaz. Turn your gaze toward the Y2K mini dresses ahead. They each bring their own free-spirited personality.
