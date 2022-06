The trendy early '00s piece is available in a vast range of styles and fabrics — think halter tops, mesh, cowl necks, whimsical prints, and glitter — making it an attractive piece to have in your wardrobe. It can save the day when you don't want to rely on your over-used LBD and need a bit of pizzaz. Turn your gaze toward the Y2K mini dresses ahead. They each bring their own free-spirited personality.