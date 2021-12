Y2K Fashion Defined 2021 — 10 Brands That Led The Charge

When you think of trends from the early aughts today, it’s likely that the somewhat obvious baby tees, velour tracksuits, and chainmail dresses from cult-favorite labels like I.Am.Gia and Poster Girl come to mind. But Instagram-beloved brands like Aya Muse and Subsurface TV reminded customers this year that the clothes and accessories that were trending 20 years ago weren’t always the flashy, rhinestone pieces seen worn by the likes of Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie. Sometimes it meant a timeless LBD by Calvin Klein or a slinky maxi skirt from Tom Ford’s time as creative director for Gucci. Translation: The ‘00s were just as much about effortlessly chic silhouettes as they were the more eye-catching designs.