Y2K Fashion Defined 2021 — 10 Brands That Led The Charge

If 2021’s trend cycle has proved anything, it’s that, in fashion, everything always eventually comes back in style. From the industry’s penchant for high-waisted jeans and biker shorts made popular in the ‘90s to the resurgence of wallpaper floral prints a lá the 1970s, nostalgia is currently all the rage. But when it comes to this year’s Y2K fashion resurgence, there is a definitive list of brands (both heritage and new) that were essential in heralding the return of early 2000s staples.
When you think of trends from the early aughts today, it’s likely that the somewhat obvious baby tees, velour tracksuits, and chainmail dresses from cult-favourite labels like I.Am.Gia and Poster Girl come to mind. But Instagram-beloved brands like Aya Muse and Subsurface TV reminded customers this year that the clothes and accessories that were trending 20 years ago weren’t always the flashy, rhinestone pieces worn by the likes of Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie. Sometimes it meant a timeless LBD by Calvin Klein or a slinky maxi skirt from Tom Ford’s time as creative director for Gucci. Translation: The ‘00s were just as much about effortlessly chic silhouettes as they were the more eye-catching designs.
Ahead, a complete breakdown of the 10 brands that brought back 2000s fashion this year.
