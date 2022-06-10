Your plans are coming together, and you’re feeling invigorated knowing that, in a few weeks, you’ll be enjoying a summer holiday to break the everyday grind. For some, part of the celebratory ceremony of going on a trip is planning it — excursions, dinner reservations, outfits, accessories, travel bags of carefully chosen beauty products, and more. Sure, you can close your eyes and grab a handful of whatever is hanging out in your top drawer of summer clothes, but isn't part of the holiday fun picking up a few clever and stylish pieces to pack along? Whether you’re that person who finds joy in planning looks and packing it all up perfectly or you’re someone who doesn’t have the time to think ahead but would like a little something new, Anthropologie’s Getaway Shop has everything to get excited about. No need to spend hours bopping around every corner of the internet — Anthropologie’s thoughtful edit of easy-breezy dresses, chic swimwear, clean and premium sun care products, and even beach games are ready for you all in one place.
The Anthropologie Getaway Shop has nearly 1000 goods that bring that boost of endorphins and fluttery magic of going somewhere special. Each item is also an investment. They are investment pieces that can be used or worn beyond that one week of PTO, letting you stretch that holiday fever well past your return flight home. If shopping for your holiday at the Getaway Shop sounds like a swimmingly glorious time, then dive right into this link! If you need a little extra support finding just the right pieces, get cozy on a floatie while we guide you around some of our favorite vacation essentials.
Sun Care
Before we even consider a cute dress, strappy sandals, or any warm-weather haberdashery, we need to secure the sun care. Anthropologie's selection of clean sunscreens, mineral lip protectants, aloe mists, and more from a luxe list of brands like Soliel Toujours, Vacation, Kinfield, and Supergoop! (to name a few) truly is your one-stop shop for anything you'd want when it comes to protecting and pampering your skin.
A Matching Set
A matching set puts the leisure into getting dressed for vacation. Wear the top and bottom together for a super-simple, streamlined look or break it up by mixing and matching with other items in your wardrobe.
Adjustable One-Piece Swimsuit
A one-piece suit is a classic look that transcends trends, but this specific moderately cut one-piece trumps your usual maillot with adjustable straps (Hallelujah! for torsos of all sizes).
A Wide-Brimmed Beach Hat — With Straps!
We could do a whole spinoff article about hats with straps. A brimmed hat on its own offers sun protection, an antidote to a weird hair day, and oodles of style — pretty decent. Add in straps and you're indestructible. Sudden gusts of winds on the beach, supersonic bicycle rides, and spins in a convertible car are all nothing when you've got straps. Don't want to wear the hat but are afraid you'll lose it? Just strap it to an appendage and you're golden.
Mix-n-Match Bikini Tops
Long are the days when bikinis were only sold in matching sizes to suit the few with equal ratio top to bottom bits. Hurray to buying swimwear that fits your body's unique curves. While Anthropologie has a fair share of swim tops in sizes ranging from XS to 3X, we especially like this seamed balconette top for its removable and adjustable straps and sculpted cup with underwire support.
Reversible Bikini Bottoms
Reversible means double the wear and less to pack in our bags! This high-waist bottom from Columbian sister-founded brand Maaji has a dreamy soft feel and doesn't dig in. Anthropologie carries a wide range of styles from Maaji so if you're not familiar with the brand yet, get to know it by clicking over and perusing its fun, floral and often reversible range.
A Fun Pair of Sunglasses
Upgrade any outfit with a striking pair of shades. These neutral but showstopping oversized sunnies works with anything while also working to protect your peepers.
A Breezy Midi or Maxi Dress
Every hot weather holiday needs a floaty, flirty dress that feels close to wearing nothing at all. If you don't want a dang thing touching your skin but haven't booked a weekend at a nudist colony, this is your best bet.
A Pack-n-Play Mini Dress
This mini party-time frock packs a whole lot of punch with minimal effort. The smocked textile is perfect for rolling up in a suitcase and maintaining its glamour on arrival. Early reviews are positive, including nods to it being "stretchy and lightweight and perfect for a beach vacay," and one person who testifies that they "ate a huge dinner and still looked good" — important!
Water-friendly, Comfortable Slides
If you don't own a pair of Birkenstock Arizona slides yet, this is your summer to get on board. The style launched in 1973 and is still going strong, so it's a safe bet that this isn't a one-and-done sandal you won't wear again. This style is made from a rubber-like sporty material and comes in nine summery colors perfect for boardwalk strolling.
Loungey Pants
Pack a pair of pull-on pants for active days or snoozy lounging. A pair is always nice to have on hand if you need to cover up sunburnt legs (boo, it can happen to the best of us) and also offers the ability to cartwheel flawlessly down a sand dune. The foldover waist on this pair looks great with a swimsuit or a crop top. Heck, you might even want to wear these softies on a plane for maximum travel comfort.
A Carryall Tote
You'll be so happy to have an oversized bag on hand for touring around, stuffing in all the vacation essentials you need for the day, and who knows what other adventure might come your way. This checkered tote was handcrafted in Ecuador by local artisans and is an absolutely gorgeous addition to your year-round wardrobe.
An Easy Coverup
Find a cute coverup for everyday wear that makes you feel good and is easy to deal with. A light pull-on style made of fast-drying cotton fits the bill quite nicely for soaking up chlorine, salt water, and rays. Just hang it out to dry and repeat the next day.
Nothing says "I've arrived first, come and find me!" more than a giant, squiggly-patterned towel in bold contrasting colors. On the flip side, nobody is going to mess with your unofficially reserved pool chair when this towel is draped over it three hours before you make your grand arrival to the lido deck. This towel is a winner any way you use it.
