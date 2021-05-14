The truth is that all those pint-sized bottles are NOT kind on the planet — but, in recent years, brands have been thankfully shifting towards a much more sustainable approach to travel beauty products. Think everything from refillable bottles that you can use again and again to aluminum packaging that's durable (and more likely to be recycled when you're done) and space-saving multi-purpose containers that reduce waste. Ahead, shop a tight lineup of goods that are eco-approved for more mileage when you travel (and less waste).