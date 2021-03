Drunk Elephant’s New Serum (Actually) Cleared My Maskne

In my decade-long, on-again-off-again relationship with acne , I've found a lot of products that I always come back to. (I've also found just as many, if not more, that are complete duds.) All that's to say is that as someone who is constantly testing out products for both work and personal reasons, I'm always on the hunt for a game-changer that actually does what it claims to — and Drunk Elephant's latest and greatest has done just that.