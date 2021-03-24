Drunk Elephant’s New Serum (Actually) Cleared My Maskne

The Protini serum has a milky consistency and no noticeable smell, and readily absorbed into my skin after applying toner. However, unlike many AHA products, I didn't notice a tingling or burning sensation after use. Lactic acid, while still a formidable opponent against dead skin cells, is gentler on the skin than glycolic. It also helps that the serum is formulated with a peptide complex that hydrates and soothes the skin, leaving it supple and glowy.