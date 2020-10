"Maskne is a combination of friction, sweat, and heat, called acne mechanical," explains NYC-based dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman, MD . "When you’re hot, your body naturally cools down by releasing sweat through our pores — but if your pores are blocked by a layer of fabric, now you have sweat and bacteria trapped in a pore with nowhere to go." Cue breakouts. "Over time, this buildup of sweat and bacteria will lead to pimples." Ahead, we consulted the pros for a complete routine to help you deal.At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.