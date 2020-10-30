If the existential stress of a global pandemic and the current political climate and finding the perfect gifts for the most un-perfect year ever (that last one we can actually help with) is taking an immense toll on your mental health, 2020 has probably also done a number on your skin. Namely, the bits that are hiding under your mask. Face mask acne, aka maskne, is a cute moniker for a less-cute trend of breakouts cropping up as a result of regular mask-wearing.
"Maskne is a combination of friction, sweat, and heat, called acne mechanical," explains NYC-based dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman, MD. "When you’re hot, your body naturally cools down by releasing sweat through our pores — but if your pores are blocked by a layer of fabric, now you have sweat and bacteria trapped in a pore with nowhere to go." Cue breakouts. "Over time, this buildup of sweat and bacteria will lead to pimples." Ahead, we consulted the pros for a complete routine to help you deal.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
