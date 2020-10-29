Box It Up. The year 2020 has us reimagining gift-giving in the era of social distancing. We're here to help you navigate the virtual-shopping scene, source the most unique gifts, and offer tips on how to ship out and spread some much-needed cheer. Box It Up. The year 2020 has us reimagining gift-giving in the era of social distancing. We're here to help you navigate the virtual-shopping scene, source the most unique gifts, and offer tips on how to ship out and spread some much-needed cheer. Box It Up. The year 2020 has us reimagining gift-giving in the era of social distancing. We're here to help you navigate the virtual-shopping scene, source the most unique gifts, and offer tips on how to ship out and spread some much-needed cheer.
 

This week's top-trending presents according to R29 readers and editors around the globe.

Blueland
The Clean Essentials
$39.00
Urban Outfitters
Bentostack Tech Organizer
$39.95
Miss Maude's
Why Choose? 8 Flavor Chocolate Bar
$15.00
MathewArt
Ceramics Fruit Shape Large Capacity Coffe Mug
$10.99
Sakara
Cookbook: Eat Clean, Play Dirty
$29.00
LottaFromStockholm
Swedish Clogs Sweden Classic Red By Lotta
$55.03
Anecdote Candles Anthropologie
Anecdote Holiday Glass Candle
$28.00
Olive & June
The Pedi System
$100.00
Muk Luks
Muk Luks Women's Leigh Slippers
$34.95
H&M
Printed Sweatshirt
$29.99
The Tote Project
Free To Learn Tote
$29.99
Lisa Says Gah
Daisy Check T-shirt X Lsg - Orange Daisy C...
$50.00
