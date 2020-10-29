Gift Guides ShoppingThe Best Sites For Stylish Holiday CardsLuisa ColonOct 22, 2020Shopping14 Sites With The Most Stylish (& Affordable) Wrapping PaperLourdes Avila UribeOct 19, 2020Most Wanted16 Oddly Specific Advent Calendars You’ll Want To Gift This SeasonKarina HoshikawaOct 20, 2020 Gift of the Day David's Tea 24 Days of Tea $50.00 BUY You'll discover a different selection of high-quality tea behind every door of this crowd-pleasing advent calendar. Most Wanted GiftsThis week's top-trending presents according to R29 readers and editors around the globe.shop 12 productsBluelandThe Clean Essentials$39.00BUYUrban OutfittersBentostack Tech Organizer$39.95BUYMiss Maude'sWhy Choose? 8 Flavor Chocolate Bar$15.00BUYMathewArtCeramics Fruit Shape Large Capacity Coffe Mug$10.99BUYSakaraCookbook: Eat Clean, Play Dirty$29.00BUYLottaFromStockholmSwedish Clogs Sweden Classic Red By Lotta$55.03BUYAnecdote Candles AnthropologieAnecdote Holiday Glass Candle$28.00BUYOlive & JuneThe Pedi System$100.00BUYMuk LuksMuk Luks Women's Leigh Slippers$34.95BUYH&MPrinted Sweatshirt$29.99BUYThe Tote ProjectFree To Learn Tote$29.99BUYLisa Says GahDaisy Check T-shirt X Lsg - Orange Daisy C...$50.00BUY Ask A Shopping Editor Stumped on what to gift your cat? Our team of shopping experts is here to help! (We also specialize in presents for parents, siblings, and long-distance buds.) SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS Advertisement