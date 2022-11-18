The Best Sephora Gifts To Splurge On This Year

From everything you need to get holiday party-ready (blockbuster palettes, scintillating highlighters, and so much more), to the getting un-ready essentials (plush cleansers, nourishing serums, and luxe moisturizers to lock it all in), Sephora has limited edition bundles that also happen to be quite a value. Plus, with options at every price point, you don’t need to break the bank to walk away with something special. Ahead, we’ve scoped out the best gifts across makeup, hair, skin care, and more for your delight.