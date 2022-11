The Best Sephora Gifts To Splurge On This Year

If there’s one thing the holidays are synonymous with, it’s sparkle. Yes, there are twinkle lights all a-glow and tinsel on the tree, but our favorite source for all things shimmer is the onslaught of seasonal make-up collections. And no one does it quite like Sephora — aka the ultimate beauty wonderland. From blush palettes with megawatt glow to giftable sets of shimmery eyeshadows, it's the time of year to stock up on high-quality makeup that's here to party. Not looking to shine like a disco ball on NYE? There are still plenty of options for you, too — this year, the retailer has outdone itself with a magnificent selection of gifts that everyone will want to see under the tree.