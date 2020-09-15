The Best New Lip Glosses We’re Wearing On Repeat

New fall 2020 lineups from top beauty brands are overflowing with a parade of just-launched lip glazes — which, IMHO, points directly towards gloss making its big comeback. With Zoom swiftly replacing everything from work meetings to happy hours, a little lip shine goes a long way to perk up your look and lighten up your mood. Ahead, we've rounded up the glossiest tubes that we'll proudly slick on our smackers all autumn long — from Fenty Beauty's Luscious Lip Balm to Maybelline's Lifter Gloss and beyond.