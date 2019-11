We Tested $454 Worth Of Face Wash — & These Were The Top 5

Of course, there were a few that reigned supreme as the most universally effective at removing all traces of makeup while leaving our skin clean, but never stripped. Ahead, find our definitive list of the five best facial cleansers that launched this year.Check out the rest of the 2019 Beauty Innovator Award winners. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.