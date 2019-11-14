We Tested $454 Worth Of Face Wash — & These Were The Top 5

In an effort to determine the best face wash of 2019, the Refinery29 internal testing team tried $454 worth of cleansers. We drained foams, exfoliating gels, and bottles of charcoal water, plus put our waterproof mascara to the test against unscented balms and biodegradable towelettes. All of that's to say that this year most definitely showed serious innovation in both the packaging and formulation of the once-boring cleanser category.
Of course, there were a few that reigned supreme as the most universally effective at removing all traces of makeup while leaving our skin clean, but never stripped. Ahead, find our definitive list of the five best facial cleansers that launched this year.
Check out the rest of the 2019 Beauty Innovator Award winners. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
