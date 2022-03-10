The Best Cleansing Balms, According To Makeup-Free Reviewers

This (currently on sale!) Paula's Choice cleansing balm features hero ingredients of omegas 3, 6, and 9 to help support a healthy skin barrier and soothe redness-prone complexions. "I cannot count the number of balm cleansers I have tried in search of the perfect one," writes one reviewer. "Some of them did not work well, some of them were insanely expensive, and all of them came in tubs, requiring the product to be scooped out, which I did not care for. I was so excited to see and try this cleansing balm in a tube! No mess, it removes makeup thoroughly, and the price isn't ridiculously high. Please don't ever stop making this." Plus, this is one that sensitive skin types can feel good about adding to their routine: "I really feel it soothing my rosacea and find that my skin is really clean without being stripped," adds another reviewer.